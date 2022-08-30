FUZE Token Trading Down 13.2% This Week (FUZE)

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. FUZE Token has a market cap of $9,087.03 and $30,044.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FUZE Token has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One FUZE Token coin can now be purchased for about $12.13 or 0.00061146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002270 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00835596 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
FUZE Token Profile
FUZE Token’s total supply is 749 coins. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net.
FUZE Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.