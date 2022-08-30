GAMEE Price Tops $0.0101 on Major Exchanges (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. In the last week, GAMEE has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. GAMEE has a total market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $399,909.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00818712 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,739,716 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars.

