GamerCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $289,160.00 (GHX)

GamerCoin (GHX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One GamerCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $9.79 million and $289,160.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00839446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,587,501 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom.

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

