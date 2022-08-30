GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $9.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GPS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GAP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GAP from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.62.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Stock Performance

GPS opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GAP will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. GAP’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $64,317.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,819.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of GAP by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.