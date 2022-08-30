Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Acquires 10,516 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,573,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.6% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC owned about 0.06% of Alibaba Group worth $171,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.95. The stock had a trading volume of 635,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,881,752. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $182.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

