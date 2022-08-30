Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,739 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $5.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $525.66. 35,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,835. The business’s 50 day moving average is $518.63 and its 200 day moving average is $519.92. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $232.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

