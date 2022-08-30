Garlicoin (GRLC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.02 Million

Garlicoin (GRLC) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 46.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $80.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 66,978,294 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

