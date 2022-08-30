Gem Exchange and Trading 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $35,651.00 (GXT)

Gem Exchange and Trading (GXT) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Gem Exchange and Trading has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Gem Exchange and Trading coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gem Exchange and Trading has a market cap of $2.71 million and $35,651.00 worth of Gem Exchange and Trading was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gem Exchange and Trading

GXT is a coin. Gem Exchange and Trading’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,529,286 coins. Gem Exchange and Trading’s official website is www.gxtglobal.com. Gem Exchange and Trading’s official Twitter account is @GXT25075644 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gem Exchange and Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXT is a global company headquartered in Singapore that conducts business with overseas companies in a total of 7 countries including Dubai, India, Virgin Islands, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Kazakhstan. The main countries of use are Japan, China, Vietnam, and Korea, and are used in a total of 20 countries. The GXT system consists of platforms, services, and exchanges, and acts as an important element of the token economy. GXT Token will be traded through public exchange listing, available on the GXT Platform, and will be used when using financial services through tokens and swaps on the Global Exchange (Fiat).The GXT Token is being promoted to receive financial services (overseas remittance, simple payment, debit card) through XIGNAL exchange. “

