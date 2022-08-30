Gems (GEM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $28,097.00

Gems (GEM) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, Gems has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gems has a market cap of $132,295.82 and approximately $28,097.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,833.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004105 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00134271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00033182 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00081796 BTC.

Gems Profile

GEM is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The official website for Gems is gems.org. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol.

Buying and Selling Gems

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

