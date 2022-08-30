Gems Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (GEM)

Gems (GEM) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. Gems has a market capitalization of $147,775.09 and approximately $17,174.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gems has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,180.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004017 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00134367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00032851 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085257 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol.

Gems Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

