General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 1.4% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.5 %

GD stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.61. 8,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.12. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

