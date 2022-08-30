Genesis Vision Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $1.02 million and $415.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,293.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004028 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00134727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00033028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00084624 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.