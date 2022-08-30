GET Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $17.85 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (GET) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One GET Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00007766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GET Protocol has a market cap of $17.85 million and $21,351.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,187.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004020 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00134477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00032843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00085009 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

