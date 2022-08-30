GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys 11,410 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,550 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 6.2% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $47,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Stock Up 0.1 %

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $375.50. The company had a trading volume of 96,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,424. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $399.31 and a 200-day moving average of $416.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

