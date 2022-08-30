GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,585 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 8.3% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $63,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.57. 107,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,761,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

