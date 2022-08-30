Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,200 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the July 31st total of 828,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,000.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBNXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gibson Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of Gibson Energy stock remained flat at $19.81 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

