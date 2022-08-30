Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 778,400 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the July 31st total of 607,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on GAIN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
Gladstone Investment Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of Gladstone Investment stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,107. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $17.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 4,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 138,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,179. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 52.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 821,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 283,224 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter.
Gladstone Investment Company Profile
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
