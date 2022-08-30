Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 778,400 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the July 31st total of 607,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GAIN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,107. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $17.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 4,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 138,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,179. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 52.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 821,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 283,224 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.