Global Social Chain Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (GSC)

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $703,508.67 and $360.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,044,228 coins. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

