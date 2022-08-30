Goldcoin (GLC) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $1,439.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00026709 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00267950 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001052 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000964 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002457 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org.

Goldcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

