Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 million, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.00. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.63.
About Golden Minerals
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)
- 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
- Does Micron’s Dividend Increase Mean It’s Time To Buy?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.