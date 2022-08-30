Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Given “Buy” Rating at Fundamental Research

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$0.79 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 125.71% from the company’s previous close.

Golden Minerals Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of TSE AUMN traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.35. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,411. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.53. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of C$0.29 and a twelve month high of C$0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

