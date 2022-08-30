Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Sold by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs BDC accounts for approximately 1.4% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSBD. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 335,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 27,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,226,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,059,000 after buying an additional 356,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GSBD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.39.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $77.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.36%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

