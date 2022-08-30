Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Golub Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 93.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.2%.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.3 %

GBDC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.92. 3,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,647. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $16.23.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 21,278 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 23,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

