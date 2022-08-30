GOMA Finance Price Hits $0.0000 (GOMA)

GOMA Finance (GOMA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, GOMA Finance has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar. One GOMA Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. GOMA Finance has a total market cap of $773,886.11 and $27,970.00 worth of GOMA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00830641 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

GOMA Finance Coin Profile

GOMA Finance’s total supply is 250,649,928,633,650 coins and its circulating supply is 147,669,787,550,044 coins. GOMA Finance’s official Twitter account is @GomaShibaToken.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GOMA Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GOMA Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GOMA Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

