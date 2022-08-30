GOMA Finance Price Hits $0.0000 (GOMA)

GOMA Finance (GOMA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, GOMA Finance has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar. One GOMA Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. GOMA Finance has a total market cap of $773,886.11 and $27,970.00 worth of GOMA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00830641 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
GOMA Finance Coin Profile
GOMA Finance’s total supply is 250,649,928,633,650 coins and its circulating supply is 147,669,787,550,044 coins. GOMA Finance’s official Twitter account is @GomaShibaToken.
Buying and Selling GOMA Finance
Receive News & Updates for GOMA Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GOMA Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.