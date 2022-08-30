GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 232000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

GreenSpace Brands Stock Down 20.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$10.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Get GreenSpace Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other GreenSpace Brands news, insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased 3,128,840 shares of GreenSpace Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,576.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,455,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$969,117.36.

About GreenSpace Brands

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products primarily under the brands of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a developer and producer of organic, natural, and nutritionally-rich food products for infants, toddlers, and children; CENTRAL ROAST, a snacking brand featuring an assortment of nuts, seeds, popcorns, and other snacks; and GO VEGGIE, a provider of dairy-free/lactose free products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSpace Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSpace Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.