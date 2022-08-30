GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR) Insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 3,128,840 Shares

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating) insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased 3,128,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$62,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,455,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$969,117.36.

GreenSpace Brands Trading Down 20.0 %

JTR traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,941. GreenSpace Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$10.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

About GreenSpace Brands

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products primarily under the brands of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a developer and producer of organic, natural, and nutritionally-rich food products for infants, toddlers, and children; CENTRAL ROAST, a snacking brand featuring an assortment of nuts, seeds, popcorns, and other snacks; and GO VEGGIE, a provider of dairy-free/lactose free products.

