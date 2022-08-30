GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR) Insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 3,128,840 Shares

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating) insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased 3,128,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$62,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,455,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$969,117.36.
GreenSpace Brands Trading Down 20.0 %
JTR traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,941. GreenSpace Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$10.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
About GreenSpace Brands
