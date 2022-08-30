Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Grosvenor Capital Management Stock Performance

NASDAQ GCMG opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Further Reading

