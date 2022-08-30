Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.
Grosvenor Capital Management Stock Performance
NASDAQ GCMG opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile
Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grosvenor Capital Management (GCMG)
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.