Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Group 1 Automotive has increased its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Group 1 Automotive has a dividend payout ratio of 3.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to earn $37.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $185.34 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $145.72 and a 12-month high of $212.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 44.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,084,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth $12,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

