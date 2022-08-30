Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) was down 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 1,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 542,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Grove Collaborative Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.10 million.

In other news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 116,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $1,058,183.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,635.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 131,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,718 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Norwest Venture Partners XIII LP acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative in the second quarter valued at about $2,315,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative in the second quarter valued at about $43,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

