Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Short Interest Update

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the July 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardforce AI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guardforce AI stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Guardforce AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardforce AI Stock Down 4.2 %

GFAI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.27. 1,290,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,131,908. Guardforce AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

