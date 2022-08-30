Guggenheim Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $142.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $134.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WDAY. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global lowered Workday to a mixed rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.41.

Workday Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $160.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday has a 12-month low of $134.10 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,340.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414 in the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Workday by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,499,000 after acquiring an additional 33,158 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

