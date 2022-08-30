Guider (GDR) Trading 135.1% Higher Over Last Week

Guider (GDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, Guider has traded 135.1% higher against the dollar. Guider has a total market cap of $8,687.21 and $9.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,754.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004037 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00133341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00032618 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00082015 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d.

Guider Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

