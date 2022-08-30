GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Shares Up 2.7%

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.56 and last traded at $45.56. 9,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,195,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 23.85.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.