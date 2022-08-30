GYEN Price Tops $0.0072 on Top Exchanges (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. GYEN has a total market cap of $19.70 million and approximately $72,595.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GYEN has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00821746 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

