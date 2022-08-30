GYEN Price Tops $0.0072 on Top Exchanges (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. GYEN has a total market cap of $19.70 million and approximately $72,595.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GYEN has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00821746 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
GYEN Profile
GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.
Buying and Selling GYEN
Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.