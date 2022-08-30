Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.
Hamilton Beach Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Hamilton Beach Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Hamilton Beach Brands Price Performance
HBB stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $182.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Institutional Trading of Hamilton Beach Brands
About Hamilton Beach Brands
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB)
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.