Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Hamilton Beach Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Hamilton Beach Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

HBB stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $182.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBB. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 45,630 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 30.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

