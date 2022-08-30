Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.56

Shares of Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 90479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

Hang Seng Bank Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84.

Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0785 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

