HashCoin Hits Market Cap of $118,733.45 (HSC)

HashCoin (HSC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One HashCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HashCoin has a market cap of $118,733.45 and approximately $8,622.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,180.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004017 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00134367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00032851 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085257 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.