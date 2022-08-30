Haven Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $14.88 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00002585 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $14.88 million and $136,234.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,187.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.92 or 0.07598441 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00026159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00163515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00273079 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.40 or 0.00745001 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.90 or 0.00588999 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001068 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,511,446 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

