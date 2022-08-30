HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) CFO Purchases $25,700.00 in Stock

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWBGet Rating) CFO Rebecca Byam purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,982.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rebecca Byam also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 26th, Rebecca Byam purchased 10,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 24th, Rebecca Byam purchased 50,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00.
  • On Monday, June 13th, Rebecca Byam purchased 7,596 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $15,799.68.

HCW Biologics Trading Up 2.4 %

HCW Biologics stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.56. 20,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,167. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31. HCW Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of HCW Biologics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HCW Biologics stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWBGet Rating) by 136.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of HCW Biologics worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCW Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

