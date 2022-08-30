HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) CFO Purchases $25,700.00 in Stock

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) CFO Rebecca Byam purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,982.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rebecca Byam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Rebecca Byam purchased 10,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Rebecca Byam purchased 50,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Rebecca Byam purchased 7,596 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $15,799.68.

HCW Biologics Trading Up 2.4 %

HCW Biologics stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.56. 20,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,167. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31. HCW Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of HCW Biologics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HCW Biologics stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) by 136.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of HCW Biologics worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCW Biologics Company Profile

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

