HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) CFO Purchases $25,700.00 in Stock

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) CFO Rebecca Byam purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,982.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Rebecca Byam also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 26th, Rebecca Byam purchased 10,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00.
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Rebecca Byam purchased 50,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00.
- On Monday, June 13th, Rebecca Byam purchased 7,596 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $15,799.68.
HCW Biologics Trading Up 2.4 %
HCW Biologics stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.56. 20,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,167. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31. HCW Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in HCW Biologics stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) by 136.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of HCW Biologics worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HCW Biologics Company Profile
HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HCW Biologics (HCWB)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for HCW Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCW Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.