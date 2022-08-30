Head to Head Analysis: LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) vs. Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Ambarella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies -14.56% -15.63% -9.57% Ambarella -7.50% -4.69% -3.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.7% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Ambarella shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Ambarella shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ambarella 1 1 14 0 2.81

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LightPath Technologies and Ambarella, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

LightPath Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.60, indicating a potential upside of 125.00%. Ambarella has a consensus price target of $132.20, indicating a potential upside of 56.32%. Given LightPath Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Ambarella.

Volatility and Risk

LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambarella has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Ambarella’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $38.47 million 1.12 -$3.18 million ($0.19) -8.42 Ambarella $331.86 million 9.71 -$26.41 million ($0.72) -117.46

LightPath Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LightPath Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as through distributors and catalogs in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions are used in automotive cameras, such as automotive video recorders, electronic mirrors, front advanced driver assistance system camera, cabin monitoring system and driver monitoring system camera, and central domain controllers for autonomous vehicle; and professional and home internet protocol security camera; robotics and industrial application, including identification/authentication cameras, robotic products, and sensing cameras, as well as cameras for the home, public spaces, and consumer leisure comprising wearable body cameras, sports action cameras, social media cameras, drones for capturing aerial video or photographs, video conferencing, and virtual reality applications. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and distributors. Ambarella, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

