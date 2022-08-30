Head to Head Review: W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares W. R. Berkley and Everest Re Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Berkley 12.71% 17.26% 3.59% Everest Re Group 6.61% 11.41% 2.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.9% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Everest Re Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Everest Re Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

W. R. Berkley has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for W. R. Berkley and Everest Re Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Berkley 0 2 8 0 2.80 Everest Re Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus price target of $71.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.09%. Everest Re Group has a consensus price target of $331.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.76%. Given Everest Re Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Everest Re Group is more favorable than W. R. Berkley.

Dividends

W. R. Berkley pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Everest Re Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. W. R. Berkley pays out 8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Everest Re Group pays out 0.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. W. R. Berkley has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years and Everest Re Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. W. R. Berkley is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares W. R. Berkley and Everest Re Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Berkley $9.46 billion 1.86 $1.02 billion $4.75 13.92 Everest Re Group $11.87 billion 0.90 $1.38 billion $19.73 13.79

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than W. R. Berkley. Everest Re Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. R. Berkley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

W. R. Berkley beats Everest Re Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines. It also provides workers' compensation insurance products; accident and health insurance and reinsurance products; insurance for commercial risks; specialty environmental products for contractors, consultants, and property owners and facilities operators; specialized insurance coverages for fine arts and jewelry exposures; umbrella and excess liability coverage products; and liquor liability and inland marine coverage for small to medium-sized insureds. In addition, this segment offers directors and officers, and surety risk products, as well as products for technology, and life sciences and travel industries; cyber risk solutions; casualty, group life, and crime and fidelity related insurance products; personal lines insurance solutions, including home, condo/co-op, auto, and collectibles; automobile, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, and employment practices liability, as well as incidental medical insurance products; and at-risk and alternative risk insurance program management services. The Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance on a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers' compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.