Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 154,000 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $26,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Mimecast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Mimecast by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mimecast by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mimecast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Mimecast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME remained flat at $79.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average of $79.76. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $85.48.

MIME has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

