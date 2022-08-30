Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 404,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $25,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 1,108.6% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,387,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,732,000 after buying an additional 6,776,659 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,948,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,315 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 29.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,029,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,826,000 after acquiring an additional 694,510 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 147.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,104,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,200,000 after acquiring an additional 658,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 614.4% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413,167 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.63. 20,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $79.39.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.5805 per share. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

