Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 37,462 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.27% of Olin worth $21,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Olin from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

Olin Trading Down 1.4 %

Olin Announces Dividend

Shares of OLN stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.17. 12,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.13. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $67.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 8.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

