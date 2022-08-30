Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $36.17 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 191,999 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.15% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $36,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,435,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,131,000 after buying an additional 94,622 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,770. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.59 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.67.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.