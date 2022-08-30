Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $41.95 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,352,785 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $41,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,345,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,352,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 18,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,750,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,601. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

