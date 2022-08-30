Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $22.88 Million in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.95. 1,046,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,447,119. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

