Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 602,800 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 331.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 784,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 1.84% of Stride worth $28,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Stride by 401.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

LRN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.10. 4,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.27. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $44.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $455.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.90 million. Stride had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

LRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

