Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 52,400 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 52,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $27,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Blackstone by 152.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $234,554.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,070,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,520,779.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $234,554.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,070,493 shares in the company, valued at $37,520,779.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,665 shares of company stock worth $11,989,662 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Stock Down 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

BX traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.03. 44,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,741. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.94. The stock has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

