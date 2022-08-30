Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 6,788,673 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,001 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 6,788,673 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in SEA were worth $31,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 72.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,293,004 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,071,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,984,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,383 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 107.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,275,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $512,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,042 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $483,171,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 301.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,041 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $315,053,000 after buying an additional 1,975,207 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.39. The stock had a trading volume of 78,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,340,375. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average is $90.46. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.60. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

